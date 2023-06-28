Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Down to $24.30

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNAGet Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.30, but opened at $23.72. Carvana shares last traded at $24.69, with a volume of 2,365,207 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Carvana from $7.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

Carvana Stock Up 9.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.80.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.36. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.89) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -5.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,754,000 after buying an additional 5,554,691 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,756,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after buying an additional 3,450,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,102,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 143.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

