Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Down to $24.30

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.30, but opened at $23.72. Carvana shares last traded at $24.69, with a volume of 2,365,207 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Carvana from $7.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Stock Up 9.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.36. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.89) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -5.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,754,000 after buying an additional 5,554,691 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,756,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after buying an additional 3,450,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,102,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 143.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.