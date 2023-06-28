Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Down 5.5%

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLTGet Rating)’s share price traded down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.39 and last traded at $39.42. 2,993,317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 3,786,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. William Blair cut Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Catalent from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.73.

Catalent Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.05, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.44 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,753,000 after buying an additional 4,212,040 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,982,000 after buying an additional 1,973,505 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Catalent by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,547,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,655,000 after buying an additional 1,533,669 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $98,565,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,774,000.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

