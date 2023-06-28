Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Down 5.5%

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.39 and last traded at $39.42. 2,993,317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 3,786,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.72.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. William Blair cut Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Catalent from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.73.

The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.05, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.44 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,753,000 after buying an additional 4,212,040 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,982,000 after buying an additional 1,973,505 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Catalent by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,547,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,655,000 after buying an additional 1,533,669 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $98,565,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,774,000.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

