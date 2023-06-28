Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Purchased by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,735.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,525 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.3 %

CBOE traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $134.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.47 and its 200 day moving average is $134.03.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

