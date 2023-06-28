CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CEL-SCI in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN CVM opened at $2.25 on Friday. CEL-SCI has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67.

CEL-SCI ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 389,513 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 400.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 274,854 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in CEL-SCI by 353.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 277,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 216,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in CEL-SCI by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 546,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 164,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

