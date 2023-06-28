Centrifuge (CFG) Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 28th. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $15.57 million and approximately $559,401.36 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.27359584 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $941,891.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

