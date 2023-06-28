CEZ, a. s. Announces Dividend of $2.24 (OTCMKTS:CEZYY)

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 2.2364 per share on Wednesday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

CEZ, a. s. Price Performance

OTCMKTS CEZYY remained flat at $21.86 on Wednesday. CEZ, a. s. has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.81.

About CEZ, a. s.

CEZ, a. s. engages in the generation, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, coal, natural gas, biogas, and biomass power plants; and combined cycle gas turbine plant and small combined heat and power units.

