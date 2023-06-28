CEZ, a. s. Announces Dividend of $2.24 (OTCMKTS:CEZYY)

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 2.2364 per share on Wednesday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
CEZ, a. s. Price Performance
OTCMKTS CEZYY remained flat at $21.86 on Wednesday. CEZ, a. s. has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.81.
About CEZ, a. s.
