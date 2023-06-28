Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Trading 3.6% Higher

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 132,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 186,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39.
About Charlotte’s Web
Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc is involved in the farming, manufacture, marketing, and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.
