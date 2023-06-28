Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Chesswood Group Price Performance

Shares of CHW stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,391. The company has a quick ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 45.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 983.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$149.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.14. Chesswood Group has a 52 week low of C$7.66 and a 52 week high of C$13.60.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.24). Chesswood Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of C$81.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Chesswood Group will post 0.4550827 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chesswood Group Company Profile

A number of research analysts have commented on CHW shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

(Get Rating)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.