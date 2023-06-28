Chiliz Tops 24-Hour Volume of $21.83 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for about $0.0759 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $533.18 million and approximately $21.83 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chiliz

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,024,695,758 tokens. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

