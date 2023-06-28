China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.10

China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 30 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

China BlueChemical Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17.

China BlueChemical Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.0887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from China BlueChemical’s previous dividend of $0.98. This represents a dividend yield of 9.73%.

About China BlueChemical

China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.

