China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (CAOVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2172 per share on Thursday, August 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from China Overseas Land & Investment’s previous dividend of $0.22.
China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Performance
Shares of CAOVY stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $15.86.
China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile
