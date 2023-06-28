Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,843 shares of company stock worth $29,632,614 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $98.78 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $98.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.56.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.