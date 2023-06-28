Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.78. 79,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,358,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

CIFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (up from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83.

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 373.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54,059 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

