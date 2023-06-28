Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 116.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 103.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.05. 835,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,634,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.64. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

