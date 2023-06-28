Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CZBT remained flat at $29.89 during trading on Wednesday. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02.

About Citizens Bancorp of Virginia

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as provides credit cards.

