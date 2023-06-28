Clarus Group Inc. Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Clarus Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,523 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Clarus Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 690.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 109,327 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,661,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,790,000 after buying an additional 69,718 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,094,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PTNQ traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $61.79. The company had a trading volume of 19,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.76. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.