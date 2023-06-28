Clarus Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,857 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,210,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $736,788,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,964,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $701,629,000 after purchasing an additional 447,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.7 %

BABA traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.77. 6,457,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,278,229. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.56. The stock has a market cap of $224.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

