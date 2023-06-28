Claybrook Capital LLC Acquires 21,065 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Claybrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,065 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

In other news, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 518,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,927,795.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $83,519.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 518,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,927,795.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,880 shares of company stock valued at $186,367. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.38. The company had a trading volume of 291,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,188. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.17%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 163.16%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

