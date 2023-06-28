Claybrook Capital LLC Lowers Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Claybrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 152,507 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 115.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 53,343 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 23,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OCSL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 49,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,238. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 209.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,445.80%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

