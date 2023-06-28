Claybrook Capital LLC Makes New Investment in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 213.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.2% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 120,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in OneMain by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 402.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Stock Performance

OMF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.78. 24,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,191. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMF. Northland Securities lowered their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

