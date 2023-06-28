ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Up 6,377.8% in June

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a growth of 6,377.8% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CTR stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.81. 4,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,158. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $32.15.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,080 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $126,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 858,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,527,588.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 142,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,221,825 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.