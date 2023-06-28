ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Up 6,377.8% in June

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a growth of 6,377.8% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of CTR stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.81. 4,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,158. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $32.15.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.29%.
Insider Buying and Selling at ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
Further Reading
