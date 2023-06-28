Clicks Group Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:CLCGY)

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1353 per share on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Clicks Group Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLCGY traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 838. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67. Clicks Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.18.
Clicks Group Company Profile
