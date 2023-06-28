Clicks Group Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:CLCGY)

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1353 per share on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Clicks Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLCGY traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 838. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67. Clicks Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.18.

Clicks Group Company Profile

Further Reading

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through approximately 837 stores, and 673 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

