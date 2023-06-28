CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CNB Financial stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,004. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $28.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.4453 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

