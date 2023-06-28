Coin98 Price Tops $0.15 (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 28th. During the last week, Coin98 has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000499 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $80.48 million and $7.46 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Coin98

C98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,388,879 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

