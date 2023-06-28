CoinLoan Price Tops $1.61 on Major Exchanges (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 37.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00005286 BTC on exchanges. CoinLoan has a market cap of $3.14 million and $14.97 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinLoan has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

