Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on July 14th

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Colliers International Group Trading Down 0.7 %
CIGI stock traded down C$0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$127.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,524. The company has a market cap of C$5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$129.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$136.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.52. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of C$115.90 and a 12 month high of C$169.89.
About Colliers International Group
