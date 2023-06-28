Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.20

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.203 per share on Friday, July 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of C$1.89 and a twelve month high of C$47.85.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C($0.80). The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.29 billion.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.