Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Trading Down 3.3%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. 18,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 462,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Color Star Technology Stock Down 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Color Star Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCW. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Color Star Technology by 125.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95,152 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Color Star Technology during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Color Star Technology during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Color Star Technology by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 14,072 shares in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

