Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives $56.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. StockNews.com raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,339,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

