Comparing Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) & NSI (OTCMKTS:NIUWF)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) and NSI (OTCMKTS:NIUWF – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and NSI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.03 8.08 NSI N/A N/A N/A C($1.41) -16.59

NSI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

45.4% of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of NSI shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and NSI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67 NSI 0 0 1 0 3.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $32.14, suggesting a potential upside of 95.97%. NSI has a consensus target price of C$40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.94%. Given Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than NSI.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and NSI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A NSI N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. NSI pays an annual dividend of C$0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 52.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NSI pays out -10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust beats NSI on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied is a leading operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and network-dense UDC space in Toronto. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

About NSI

NSI N.V. is a specialist commercial property investor and the only listed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on well-located offices in economic growth regions in The Netherlands. The NSI team aims to maximise returns for its shareholders through pro-active management of its investment portfolio, value-add initiatives, and disciplined asset rotation. The portfolio, with a value of over one billion euros, is underpinned by a strong balance sheet, with significant capacity to fund both internal and external growth. By investing in an attractive space and a high level of services for its customers, NSI can generate sustainable and growing revenues to support an attractive level of dividends.

