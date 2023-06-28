Comparing BKF Capital Group (BKFG) & Its Rivals

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Get Rating) is one of 84 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare BKF Capital Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BKF Capital Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group 47.77% 30.32% 24.19% BKF Capital Group Competitors 14.77% 17.59% 8.74%

Risk & Volatility

BKF Capital Group has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.17, suggesting that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

49.7% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BKF Capital Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BKF Capital Group Competitors 622 3107 3585 122 2.43

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 25.48%. Given BKF Capital Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BKF Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BKF Capital Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group $3.04 million $2.24 million 5.43 BKF Capital Group Competitors $2.46 billion $246.13 million 31.29

BKF Capital Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group. BKF Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BKF Capital Group rivals beat BKF Capital Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

BKF Capital Group Company Profile

BKF Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses in the United States. The company also provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions advisory, and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. It also manufactures and markets data storage system products and power solutions under the Qualstar brand name. BKF Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

