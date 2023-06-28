Comparing DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) & AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX)

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) and AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalOcean and AppTech Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalOcean -6.69% -65.61% 0.87% AppTech Payments N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.5% of DigitalOcean shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of DigitalOcean shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of AppTech Payments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalOcean 3 4 5 0 2.17 AppTech Payments 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DigitalOcean and AppTech Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

DigitalOcean presently has a consensus price target of $39.08, suggesting a potential downside of 0.70%. Given DigitalOcean’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DigitalOcean is more favorable than AppTech Payments.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DigitalOcean and AppTech Payments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalOcean $576.32 million 6.07 -$24.28 million ($0.43) -91.53 AppTech Payments $435,000.00 N/A N/A ($0.02) -108.45

AppTech Payments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DigitalOcean. AppTech Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DigitalOcean, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DigitalOcean beats AppTech Payments on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings. Its users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. The company's customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About AppTech Payments

(Get Rating)

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer financial processing payments for credit and debit cards via point of sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs. The company also offers integrated solutions for frictionless digital and mobile payment acceptance, including acceptance of alternative payment methods, as well as multi-use case, multi-channel, API-driven, and account-based issuer processing for card, digital tokens, and payment transfer transaction services. The company was formerly known as AppTech Corp. AppTech Payments Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.