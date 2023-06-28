Comparing PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) & Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) and Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

PowerSchool has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Porch Group has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PowerSchool and Porch Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerSchool $630.68 million 5.98 -$20.79 million ($0.14) -134.85 Porch Group $275.95 million 0.43 -$156.56 million ($1.92) -0.64

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PowerSchool has higher revenue and earnings than Porch Group. PowerSchool is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Porch Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

63.0% of PowerSchool shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Porch Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of PowerSchool shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Porch Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PowerSchool and Porch Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerSchool -3.20% 7.41% 3.61% Porch Group -62.83% -113.13% -11.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PowerSchool and Porch Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerSchool 0 1 10 0 2.91 Porch Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

PowerSchool currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.71%. Porch Group has a consensus target price of $5.79, indicating a potential upside of 374.73%. Given Porch Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Porch Group is more favorable than PowerSchool.

Summary

PowerSchool beats Porch Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics. The company serves state departments of education, public school districts, charter schools, independent schools, virtual schools, and others. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Folsom, California.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers. This segment operates through Floify, HireAHelper, ISN, iRoofing, Palm-Tech, Porch.com, Rynoh, and V12 brands. The Insurance segment offers property related insurance policies through our own risk-bearing carrier and independent agency as well as risk-bearing home warranty company. This segment operates though American Home Protect, Elite Insurance Group, and Homeowners of America brands. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

