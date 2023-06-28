Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRK. Mizuho cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Comstock Resources from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Comstock Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.39.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

CRK stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 52.26% and a net margin of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $489.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,277,000 after buying an additional 7,556,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,279,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,309 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,216,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,075,000 after purchasing an additional 691,334 shares during the period. Finally, KGH Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,619,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,338,000 after buying an additional 872,512 shares during the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

See Also

