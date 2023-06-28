Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $72.79

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 72.79 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.80). Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at GBX 63.50 ($0.81), with a volume of 48,633 shares.

Concurrent Technologies Stock Down 6.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 68.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 72.68. The stock has a market cap of £42.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,083.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Concurrent Technologies Company Profile

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. It offers central processing unit boards; and complementary accessory products, such as switches, storage, and I/O boards.

