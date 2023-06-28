Conflux (CFX) Price Down 10.4% This Week

Conflux (CFX) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last week, Conflux has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $635.82 million and approximately $96.66 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000704 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,311.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.58 or 0.00282208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.16 or 0.00758940 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013050 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.27 or 0.00548251 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00059172 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003288 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,978,424,369 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,978,283,943.737801 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.2235577 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $63,496,039.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.