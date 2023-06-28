Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 11,361 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,361 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average is $53.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

