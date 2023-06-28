ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) were down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.55 and last traded at $16.63. Approximately 96,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 235,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNOB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.
ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82. The company has a market cap of $653.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.78%.
Insider Activity at ConnectOne Bancorp
In other news, Director Daniel E. Rifkin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $69,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,226.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.
ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on ConnectOne Bancorp from StockNews.com
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- Five stocks we like better than ConnectOne Bancorp
Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.