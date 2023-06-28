ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,330,945. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.82 and its 200 day moving average is $107.17.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

