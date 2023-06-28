Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Consolidated Water has a dividend payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Consolidated Water to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $24.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CWCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Water

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 506,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 24,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 56,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Further Reading

