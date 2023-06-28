Contrasting Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) & TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) and Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares TIM and Starry Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TIM
|$4.17 billion
|1.72
|$323.63 million
|$0.64
|23.11
|Starry Group
|$29.86 million
|0.03
|$25.55 million
|N/A
|N/A
TIM has higher revenue and earnings than Starry Group.
Risk and Volatility
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TIM and Starry Group, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TIM
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
|Starry Group
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.50
TIM presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.80%. Starry Group has a consensus price target of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 72,400.00%. Given Starry Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Starry Group is more favorable than TIM.
Profitability
This table compares TIM and Starry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TIM
|7.58%
|7.10%
|3.24%
|Starry Group
|N/A
|-174.35%
|-1.57%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
3.1% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Starry Group shares are held by institutional investors. 44.2% of Starry Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
TIM beats Starry Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
About TIM
TIM S.A., a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies. TIM S.A is founded in 2013 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The company operates as a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.
About Starry Group
Starry Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S. cities, including Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Los Angeles, California; Washington D.C.; Denver, Colorado; and Columbus, Ohio. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.