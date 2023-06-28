Core Alternative Capital Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 177.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in PayPal were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

