Core Alternative Capital Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Adobe were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after buying an additional 146,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $489.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $224.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $405.45 and a 200 day moving average of $372.77. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

