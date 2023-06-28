Core Alternative Capital Grows Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

USB opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

