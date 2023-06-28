Core Alternative Capital Has $30,000 Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 235.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Copart were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $88.98 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.54. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,100 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,209. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

