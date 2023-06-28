Core Alternative Capital Has $65,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 103.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citigroup Stock Performance

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of C opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

