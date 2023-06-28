Core Alternative Capital Purchases 235 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 19.6% during the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $246,000. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.2% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $2,593,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $32,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Materials Stock Up 4.8 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. KGI Securities upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $146.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $146.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.65 and its 200 day moving average is $117.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

