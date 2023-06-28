CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.53

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.53 and traded as low as $1.00. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 105,004 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $17.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

