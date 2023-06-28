Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.14

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.14 and traded as high as $10.80. Corner Growth Acquisition shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 4,224 shares trading hands.

Corner Growth Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,366,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,469,000 after purchasing an additional 761,592 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,063,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 721,056 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 823,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 444,804 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 718.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 490,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 430,969 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 117,751.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 337,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 336,770 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

