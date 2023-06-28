Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.26. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 996,889 shares traded.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 7.3% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.