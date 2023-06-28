Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.26. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 996,889 shares traded.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
